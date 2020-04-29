Licences of 146 fair price shops suspended: Minister

The licence of as many as 146 fair price shops (FPS) in the state had been suspended on the charge of irregularities and a total fine of Rs 4 lakh had been slapped on them.

Minister of Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs K Gopalaiah said here on Wednesday that notices had been issued to nine FPSs in Haveri district. He warned of legal action against the officials found involved.

"Free ration is being supplied to 27 lakh people covered in eight lakh ration cards. The Central government has taken measures to supply LPG cylinders for three months which will benefit 31.50 lakh people under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Subsidy for the month of April has been deposited to beneficiary accounts," he said.

He said that the state government had decided to supply free LPG gas cylinders to one lakh families at a cost of Rs 27 crore under Mukhyamantri Anila Bhagya Yojane. Based on the Central government's approval to procure paddy, ragi and maize, a proposal had been submitted for the procurement of maize.