Lockdown: Continuous process industries exempted

The state government has exempted certain categories of industries, having a continuous process to manufacture goods, from the complete lockdown.

In an order issued on April 3, the government said: "During the ongoing lockdown, factories that make essential items and industries with continuous production process are exempted from the lockdown subject to them fulfilling the directions issued by the Health Department," Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries said in a circular.

The direction by the government comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, through an order dated March 27, exempted certain industrial establishments which includes production units which require continuous process from the purview of the lockdown after permission from the state government.

Subsequently, the state executive committee meeting held on March 31, under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary, a decision was taken to exempt such industries.

The government has notified integrated steel plants, petroleum refinery units, cement plants, fertiliser plants, pulp and paper units, glass manufacturing units and coal tar distillation units from the lockdown. However, the said industries have been asked to take all preventive measures to combat COVID-19 as per the circular. The relaxation applies only to operation of the plants and not applicable to their head offices or administrative offices, the circular added.

According to steel industry sources, the move was necessary as it takes at least 60-90 days to restart a blast furnace if they are closed and may result in huge losses and damages for the industry.

Karnataka is home to many steel plants including JSW Steel, Kirloskar Ferrous, Kalyani Steels, VISL, MSPL and KIOCL. In addition, there are about 50 sponge iron units, which have been closed due to lack of transportation facilities. The Monitoring Committee has also suspended e-auction of iron ore in the state due to the lockdown.