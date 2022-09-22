Lokayukta police arrest 2 officials while returning bribe

The Lokayukta Police on Wednesday arrested A B Vijaykumar, special land acquisition officer-2 and Raghunath, surveyor of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

According to the Lokayukta police, the officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant Bhagath Singh Arun to issue a ‘No Objection Certificate,’ stating that his property was not acquired by KIADB. The accused had issued the certificate after receiving the bribe.

However, the complainant raised the issue with the deputy commissioner (land acquisition), KIADB, following which the accused agreed to return the bribe amount along with an additional Rs 50,000 to the complainant, provided he agreed to withdraw the complaint.

According to the press release by the Lokayukta police on Wednesday, the accused were caught red-handed while returning the bribe amount.

The officials have been taken into custody for investigation.

The raid was led by Pradeep, DySP, on the instructions of Ashok K V, SP, Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru city.