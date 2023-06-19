Lokayukta sleuths conduct searches in KS&DL

The Lokayukta police on Monday conducted a search in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) over allegations of irregularities.

A senior officer said that the verification of documents was in progress. G R Shivashankar, the president of KS&DL employees union had lodged a complaint in this regard in February this year.

The allegations are made on multiple issues such as tender process, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, hiring contract labourers among others.

The complainant had alleged the fraud to the tune of Rs 800 crore in procurement of materials. The complaint assumed more prominence after the Lokayukta police trapped Prashanth Kumar M V, the son of Madal Virupakshappa, the former Channagiri MLA, who was also the then chairman of KS&DL.