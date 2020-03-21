Man from Gauribidanur in Karnataka tests positive for coronavirus

A 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca from Gauribidanur in the Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka has tested positive for Coronavirus. Meanwhile, two people from Gauribidanur have been shifted to Bengaluru after they developed symptoms of COVID-19.

"A 65-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son returned from Mecca on March 16. Symptoms of COVID-19 have been notified in them. Hence, they have been shifted to Bengaluru for treatment," district health officer Dr BM Yogesh Gowda told DH.

Meanwhile, Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted that a man from Gauribidanur is being treated at an isolation ward after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Dr Gowda said that those who came in contact with the duo are being identified. They have been home quarantined and their health is being monitored.