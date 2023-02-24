Mangalauru: 7 arrested for pelting stones at forest, police personnel

M'luru: 7 held for pelting stones at forest officials

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 14:20 ist

The Kadaba police arrested seven persons for allegedly pelting stones at forest department and police vehicles while the captured elephant in Kombaru was being shifted to Dubare elephant camp on Thursday late night.

According to the police, the arrested are Umesh, Rajesh, Janardhan Rai, Kokila Nanda, Theerthakumar, Gangadhar Gowda and Ajith Kumar.

Read | Karnataka: Operation on to capture elephant that claimed 2 lives at Kadaba

The forest officials who were successful in capturing the lone tusker that had claimed two lives at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, on Thursday evening had decided to shift the captured elephant to Dubare. However, a few people who had gathered at the spot waylaid the lorry which was ferrying elephant and demanded to capture all the elephants that are moving in the area. This led to heated exchange of words and commotion.

The forest officials who were at the spot claimed that they can not keep the lorry with an elephant for long and promised to capture other elephants by continuing the operation. However, the suspects continued their argument and did not allow the officials from discharging their duties. On hearing the commotion, the police personnel rushed to the spot. The public who had gathered pelted stones at the police and forest personnel on duty. The police and forest personnel were injured in the incident along with damage to vehicles.

Based on a complaint from RFO, the police have booked a case under IPC Section 143,144,147,148,341,353,332,307,427,504,506 along with 149 Section 2(B), Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss Of Property Act-1981.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Mangaluru
elephant

