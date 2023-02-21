Karnataka: Operation on to capture elephant that claimed 2 lives at Kadaba

An operation to capture an elephant that had claimed two lives at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, commenced on Tuesday.

Five teams from the forest department along with five tamed elephants are engaged in the operation to capture the elephant, said DCF Dinesh Kumar to DH.

The tamed elephants are Abhimanyu, Prashanth, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra.

50 staff from the forest department from Sullia, Panja and Sunrahmanya ranges along with 30 mahouts and Kavadis will be helping in the operation. The tamed elephants arrived in Kadaba on Monday night. The operation will be guided by DCF Dr Dinesh Kumar.

A 55 year-old labour union leader Ramesh Rai and 23 year-old Ranjitha were crushed to death by a wild elephant on Monday.

Locals demanded that the herd of eight elephants that are moving around in several villages including Renjiladi, Noojibalthila, Shiradi be shifted.