Mangaluru: Dinesh Gundu Rao pulls up officials over delay in Smart City work completion

District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed his displeasure over delay in completion of works under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru and directed officials to take up the work on war foot basis and complete it within the time frame.

Speaking during a review of smart city projects taken up by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited here on Tuesday, he said Mangaluru has the highest number of pending projects. Even after six years, the works have not been completed.

Even 5 per cent of the work on waterfront projects have not been completed. The officials should accelerate the work and obtain CRZ clearance at the earliest to expedite waterfront projects. “All the clearances required from the government should be brought to my notice. I too will speak to the officials concerned to get clearances for the works,” he said.

He said of the eight smart road works taken up by the MSCL, only three have been completed. The remaining five pending smart road works should be completed by December end.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that there was delay due to non availability of sand and rain. Failure to accept TDR by land owners, further delayed the acquisition process.

MSCL General Manager Arun Prabha said that the road works were delayed due to delay in land acquisition process by the Mangaluru City Corporation.

MSCL MD Dr Anand K said that the work on surgical block building at Wenlock Hospital is in progress. The estimated cost of the project has been increased with the additional work on two operation theatres, increase in beds and ramp connectivity from medicine block to the surgical block. Kamath said that the funds needs to be arranged for the equipment.

Wenlock Hospital superintendent and District Surgeon Dr Sadashiv Shanbogue said that once the work is completed 50 % of the equipment from the old OT block with five departments will be shifted to the new block.

District in Charge Secretary L K Atheeq sought to know whether command and control centre (CCC) is of any use. To which, Arun Prabha said that QR code scan is being installed in 90,000 households and business establishments. Paurakarmiks while door- to- door collection of waste will scan it to get the real time data at the CCC. Further, GPS has been used for tracking waste collection vehicles. Smart poles have been installed, using the data, the traffic police have been able to collect Rs 5 crore fine.

Riverfront projects

The MSCL MD said that riverfront projects worth Rs 185.48 crore has been planned. However, the works could not be taken up due to failure to get CRZ clearance. Nair Kudru development proposal was sent as per the CRZ notification of 2011. However, the authorities have asked to prepare an island management plan as per CRZ 2019 notification. Promenade works as a part of river front project is planned on 2.1-km stretch on the waterfront from Nethravathi river bank to Gurpura river bank. Some stretches have land issues. The work on the pedestrian bridge in Suthan Bathery too is waiting for CRZ clearance.

Corporator Naveen D’Souza said that lakes have been developed under SCM. However, it is not of public use due to lack of toilets and seating arrangements. Silt was not removed.

The Minister said that he will inspect all the works during his next visit.

Quality of all works need to be ensured." If needed, we will definitely set up a vigilance committee to check the quality of works. We will seek information on all aspects," he said.