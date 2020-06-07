Masjids in Udupi wont open on June 8

Masjids in Udupi wont open on June 8

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta has decided to open masjids for devotees only after government issues guidelines. 

Okkuta president Yasin Malpe said that mansjids in the district will not be opened on June 8. "Despite allegations against the Muslim community on the spread of COVID-19, the community members unitedly helped the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion during the lockdown period."

MP flayed

Further, Okkuta condemned the derogatory statement issued by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tablighis. The Okkuta demanded her resignation. 

