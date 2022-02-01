Medical seat allottees from Karnataka districts in a fix over document verification

Several candidates who selected undergraduate medical course seats through UG-NEET 2021 in the first round of allotment are at the risk of losing them, as it will be difficult for them to submit physical documents within the stipulated time.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) told the candidates to visit its head office in Malleswaram here, to submit original documents.

Candidates from faraway districts said it would be a huge inconvenience for them to travel all the way to Bengaluru.

“I am a resident of Belagavi and If I get a seat at the Ballari medical college, how can the authorities expect me to travel to Bengaluru, submit documents, return to Ballari and report to the college. Also, all this needs to be done in a day,” the candidate said.

As per the schedule issued by KEA, candidates have to submit their original documents at KEA office in Bengaluru on February 5 and 7.

However, February 7 is the last day to report to the college, for candidates who have confirmed seats in the first round.

“As per the schedule, the results of the first round of seat allotment will be announced only on February 4. At least the date to report to the college should be extended by a day,” said another candidate.

Some of the candidates are worried that they will lose the seats allotted to them, as it will be difficult to reach some of the districts, even by train, within the time given by KEA.

