Midday meal timings tweaked to prevent rush at schools

The Karnataka government has changed the timings of the midday meal scheme to prevent crowding at schools while washing plates and hands.

In a circular, the Department of Public Instruction has asked the schools to serve lunch for classes 1-5 between 1 pm and 1.45 pm. For classes 6-10, it is between 2 pm and 2.40 pm.

Following the recommendations from the Karnataka Evaluation Authority, the department has issued several instructions to schools to adopt while preparing and serving midday meals and milk under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme to maintain hygiene and quality.

Along with the change in timings, the schools have been asked to ensure that kids use steel plates to consume food. In case of shortage, the schools can get donors to provide steel plates. "Schools should not ask kids to get plates and glasses from home," the circular stated.

Other instructions

* Wearing a head cap and apron is a must while cooking and serving food.

* 'First-in-first-out' and 'first-enter-first-out' systems must be followed while utilising food grains from the godown.

* Cooked food should be tasted to check for quality before serving.

* Verify expiry dates on Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) and deworming tablets.

* In the case of food supplied by NGOs, schools must ensure that the food container is closed and temperature maintained.

* Class-wise beneficiary attendance must be recorded

* Constitute committees comprising mothers to monitor the mid-day meal schemes at the school level.