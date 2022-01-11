Minister terms Cong's Mekedatu march 'padayatra of lies'

Minister terms Cong Mekedatu march 'padayatra of lies'

Narayan said the foot march runs the risk of becoming a Covid 'super spreader'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 02:51 ist
Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan termed the campaign by Congress as a 'padayatra of lies' meant to feed falsehoods about the Mekedatu project to the common man.

"Congress cannot implement the project at all. Only BJP can implement the project. We are men and will complete the project in a manly manner," he said, addressing a news conference.

Training his guns at KPCC president D K Shivakumar and MP D K Suresh, he said that the duo should reveal their contribution to the district. "Shivakumar is not interested in working (as an elected representative)," he said, accusing him of accumulating wealth by looting natural resources. 

In a separate media briefing, BJP chief spokesperson M G Mahesh accused Congress of pursuing politics of greed and organising the Mekedatu padayatra only to come to power in the state.

He said the foot march runs the risk of becoming a 'super spreader' (of Covid). 

The drinking water project will be implemented by BJP, whereas Congress delayed taking it up, he said. While Congress took five years to submit a Detailed Project Report, the project was fast-tracked by the BJP government under B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said. 

