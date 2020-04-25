MLC, aides disrupt coronavirus tests, booked

Mandya: MLC, aides disrupt COVID-19 tests, booked

The police booked MLC Srikantegowda, his son Krishik Gowda and three of their supporters for disrupting tests for Covid-19 here on Saturday.

Earlier, the police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the protesting supporters of the MLC at Ambedkar Bhavan in Subhash Nagar, where journalists were being tested for COVID-19.

Fifteen people had undergone tests for the virus on Friday at the same venue and the MLC resides close by.

The MLC, his son and their supporters objected to tests being undertaken at the Ambedkar Bhavan on the ground that it would create fear among residents.

Despite pleas by Health department officials, the MLC did not relent. As Krishik Gowda reportedly assaulted a video journalist of a private news channel, the mediapersons started raising slogans against the MLC. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

