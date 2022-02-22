More girls remove hijab for classes; stirs go on in parts of Karnataka

Though the number of girls removing hijab and attending classes in colleges went up on Tuesday, some girls and parents continued protests against the ban on headscarves.

Some students and their parents staged a protest in front of the Government PU College for Girls in Shahapur town in Yadgir district seeking permission to attend classes in hijab. The situation turned tense as they argued with the staff when the lecturers clarified that they would enforce the High Court’s interim order. The girls were firm on their stand, some of them saying that they preferred the hijab to education. Syed Khalid Hussaini, a local Muslim leader, tried to convince them to remove their headscarves. His requests had no impact as some girls returned home.

Also Read | ‘We hope hijab controversy will be resolved harmoniously’

Confusion prevailed after some boys of the government first-grade college in Humnabad in Bidar district attended classes wearing saffron stoles. They claimed that some girls and staff members continued to enter classrooms in hijab, violating the Court order. They wore the saffron stole as a mark of protest. Principal Veeranna Tuppad persuaded and sent them home.

A few students of the government pre-university college for girls in Chitradurga staged a protest in front of the college. Some of them heeded the requests of the lecturers, removed headscarves and entered the classrooms. Over 10 girls had an argument with the staff and the police. They submitted the assignments at the gate and left home.

Management of St Joseph’s PU College at Rajeev Nagar in Mysuru declared a holiday on Tuesday following confusion over the hijab. Hundreds of students in hijab sought permission to attend the classes, but the principal refused permission.

Also Read — Shivamogga returning to normalcy; 450 police personnel on standby

According to a lecturer, only a few girls wore hijab till recently. Many of them started wearing the headscarves suddenly which triggered confusion.

Thirteen 13 girls in Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district and two high school students in K R Mill in Mysuru taluk remained absent for classes.

The teacher prevented 10 girls from entering classrooms at Shanivarasanthe in the Kodagu district. Seven of them heeded the requests, removed their headscarves and entered the classrooms, while three of them returned home.

About 12 girls in hijab sat outside classrooms at government PU college in Malebennur in Davanagere district and then returned home as lecturers did not permit them inside.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: