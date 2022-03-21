Naveen's family thanks CM Bommai for bringing mortal remains from Ukraine

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1st in Kharkiv city during the shelling by the Russian forces.

Naveen's younger brother, Harsha Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was present at the Kempegowda international Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru thanked the Chief Minister with folded hands for bringing his brother's body to Karnataka. His relatives and villagers, who were also present at the airport, expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Bommai.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent.

His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport.

The body of Naveen was finally handed over to his family. The government made arrangements for an ambulance to transport his mortal remains to his village in Haveri district.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport. said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

Chief Minister Bommai, Health Minister K.Sudhakar and MP Shivakumar Udasi offered floral tributes to Naveen, before the mortal remains was handed over to the family. The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

