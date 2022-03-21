Naveen's family thanks Bommai as remains reach home

Naveen's family thanks CM Bommai for bringing mortal remains from Ukraine

Naveen was killed on March 1st in Kharkiv city during the shelling by the Russian forces

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 08:39 ist
Bommai pays homage to the mortal remains of naveen. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1st in Kharkiv city during the shelling by the Russian forces.

Naveen's younger brother, Harsha Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was present at the Kempegowda international Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru thanked the Chief Minister with folded hands for bringing his brother's body to Karnataka. His relatives and villagers, who were also present at the airport, expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Bommai.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Read | Mortal remains of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru; CM pays homage

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent.

His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport.

The body of Naveen was finally handed over to his family. The government made arrangements for an ambulance to transport his mortal remains to his village in Haveri district.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport. said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

Also read: Naveen's mortal remains to be donated to hospital

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

Chief Minister Bommai, Health Minister K.Sudhakar and MP Shivakumar Udasi offered floral tributes to Naveen, before the mortal remains was handed over to the family. The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Russia
Ukraine
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 