Navy officer dies in paraglider crash at Karwar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 04 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 00:22 ist
 Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said.

The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach when the paraglider developed a snag and fell into the sea, official sources said. The deceased was Madhusudhan Reddy (56) hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

He was posted at the naval base in Karwar. He was on the beach with family and friends. The instructor escaped as he was rescued by fishermen and lifeguards after the two fell into the sea. Reddy got entangled in the paraglider ropes and got dragged into the deep, the officials said.

The lifeguards and fishermen managed to pull him out of the waters and shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. A case has been registered and investigation has begun, they added.

