New Rs 8,800-cr plant: Foxconn subsidiary meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) CEO Brand Cheng held talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on setting up a plant to supplement the Apple iPhone assembly facility being set up by the Taiwanese major.

Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn, plans to invest Rs 8,800 crore (88 billion) creating 14,000 jobs in a plant that will manufacture screens and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This will need 100 acres of land.

The Fii plant will aid the iPhone unit coming up at Devanahalli.

According to a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office, the Fii delegation was taken to Tumakuru where it was shown land available at the Japan Industrial Township.

"The state owns an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries," Siddaramaiah told the delegation, adding that there exists coordination between academia and industries. He also assured the delegation that the government would take initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets.

Industries Minister M B Patil said the government would extend all cooperation for the proposed project. He said that the government was ready to consider other proposals of the company such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were present during the Fii delegation meeting.

Foxconn will be given possession of 300 acres of land at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Devanahalli where Apple iPhones will be made. The project promises to create 50,000 jobs with an investment of Rs 13,600 crore, up from the earlier stated Rs 8,000 crore. The state government has codenamed the Foxconn initiative Project Elephant.