NGT suspends green nod to Kaiga expansion

The National Green Tribunal has suspended the environmental clearances granted to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for expansion of Kaiga Unit 5 and 6 citing procedural lapses.

The Southern Bench of the NGT, comprising Justice K Ramkrishnan (Judicial Member) and Satyagopal Korlapati (Environment Member), in its order, said that the environmental clearance granted to NPCIL for the expansion project of Kaiga Unit 5 and 6 by enhancing from 235 MW to 700 MW by the ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is suspended. The clearance was granted in August 2019.

“Till the NPCIL gets its fresh environmental clearances, the project proponent is directed not to commence the commissioning of the project,” the order said.

However, the NGT said, “the NPCIL can proceed with the construction of the project subject to the further directions (if any) to be issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest in this regard and at their risk.”

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by Kaiga Anuvidyut Sthawarada 5 & 6 Ghataka Virodhi Horata Samiti, Karwar, which challenged the validity of the environmental clearance. The petitioner alleged that the project falls in the Western Ghats eco-sensitive zone and setting up a nuclear power project, which is a red category industry, was a threat to biodiversity of the area.

The NGT also said that MoEF should issue additional terms of reference to the project proponent regarding whether project area falls within the eco-sensitive zone of Western Ghats and also how far the project will have impact on the Kaiga village.

The NGT also directed the NPCIL to conduct a study regarding the impact on the health of local people due to atomic radiation from these units.