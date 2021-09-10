Night curfew likely to stay as Karnataka government chooses safe route

Any relaxation of the night curfew in the immediate future is unlikely, ministers in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet say, as the government remains wary of a possible surge in Covid-19 case numbers after the festival season.

Ministers say that the cautious government is unlikely to withdraw the night curfew, which some argue is unscientific, when the guidelines are reviewed again on September 13.

Speaking to DH, Higher Education and IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the Bommai government was monitoring the situation closely.

“It’s still pandemic season and there are fears of a possible spike in cases in October,” he said.

Narayan headed the Covid-19 task force in the previous government.

The government has to be cautious and keep a watch on the emergence of any new Covid-19 variants that could cause problems.

“We don’t want to relax regulations like night curfew as case numbers decline, and then face a spike,” Narayan said, adding that regulations were essential “to be on the safer side”.

Housing Minister V Somanna said that any relaxation of Covid-19 guidelines will be done in stages.

“Let Ganesh Chaturthi festival get over, after which the government can assess the situation and take a call,” he said.

Somanna said that there has not been any discussion on withdrawing the night curfew.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj echoed the same sentiment over the issue.

“After the monsoon session, there could be some discussion about it,” he said, suggesting that the night curfew would stay till September 24, when the legislature session ends.

The night curfew, which starts daily at 9 pm and lasts till 5 am, has come under criticism for laxity in enforcement. While traffic is as usual, shops and establishments down shutters fearing harassment by the police.

Last week, a section of ministers demanded withdrawal of the weekend curfew and other restrictions during a Cabinet meeting.

