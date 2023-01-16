No farmer will be in debt under JD(S) govt: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday assured farmers that they will not be in debt if the JD(S) is voted to power in the 2023 Assembly election.

Kumaraswamy was interacting with farmers from 60 Assembly constituencies virtually from his Bidari farmhouse.

During the interaction, Kumaraswamy said he was helpless when he was CM twice. "I was not elected as CM by the people of Karnataka. I got the opportunity because of political circumstances. Since I was associated with other political parties, I could not address all the issues of farmers," he said.

Requesting the farmers to vote for his party so that it can come to power independently, Kumaraswamy said JD(S) is needed for the welfare of farmers and the state. "Only JD(S) can understand farmers' issues. We have planned Raitha Chaitanya, a dedicated scheme for farmers and several farmer-friendly programmes have been designed," he explained.

During the interaction, farmers raised price fixation for crops, setting up of warehouses, cold storage units, availability of farm loans, supply of quality seeds, loan waiver and other issues.

Responding to them, Kumaraswamy said: "Giving financial stability to farmers is our main goal. Departments related to farmers should not work from Vidhana Souda. Instead, they should operate from farmlands. If we come to power, warehouses will be set up in every gram panchayat and cold storages at taluks."

Kumaraswamy even promised 24x7 free power supply to farmers. He requested them to be united and rise above political differences. "You may have voted for any party, but after elections, you should be united for the welfare of the community," he said.