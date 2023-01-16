CID to probe 'Santro' Ravi case, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday directed the Mysuru police to transfer the 'Santro' Ravi case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Jnanendra's decision came two days after JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy questioned his visit to Gujarat coinciding with Ravi's arrest in Ahmedabad.

KS Manjunath aka 'Santro' Ravi was arrested after a complaint by a Dalit woman who accused him of dowry harassment, rape and physical assault. Based on this, the Mysuru police registered an FIR on January 2. Ravi was booked under sections of Dowry Prohibition Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ravi came under the spotlight recently after pictures of him with various BJP leaders surfaced. Ravi was seen with Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar and School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh. Audio clips also surfaced in which Ravi is purportedly heard discussing a transfer deal and bragging about his proximity to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, hosting a feast to his friends in Shivamogga on Sunday late night, Jnanendra emotionally said he would have "preferred death" instead of taking money or help from such criminals ('Santro' Ravi).

“I have lived a clean life and never indulged in any corrupt activities. You all know that I have let my house door open for 24 hours without locking cupboards. That's the faith I have in you (friends) and the same faith you have also retained,” he said.

He added that his Gujarat tour was scheduled long ago, but his political critics have been targeting him unnecessarily. “I appeal to my politcal detractors to be sensitive while making such comments against me,” he said, without naming Kumaraswamy.