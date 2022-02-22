No job security for home guards in Karnataka

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Assembly that job security cannot be given to home guards as they belong to a voluntary organisation.
“Because of that, the question of job security doesn’t arise,” the minister told Magadi MLA A Manjunath who said home guards need job security, better pay and service conditions. There are 26,317 home guards in the state.
