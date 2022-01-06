No restrictions on interstate travel: Ashwath Narayan

No restrictions on interstate travel: C N Ashwath Narayan

But in wake of a Covid-19 surge, RT-PCR negative report and certificate of two doses of vaccine have been made mandatory

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 03:56 ist
Police and Health personnel check RT-PCR test reports of passengers entering the district near Kognoli check post in Nippani taluk of Belagavi district. Credit: DH Photo

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that interstate borders would not be closed, but in wake of a Covid-19 surge, RT-PCR negative report and certificate of two doses of vaccine have been made mandatory for those arriving from the neighbouring states.

Dr Ashwath Narayan told reporters here on Wednesday that people entering the state from Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and other affected states have to bring with them a negative RT-PCR report and Covid vaccine certificate for both the doses.

