No restrictions on interstate travel: C N Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that interstate borders would not be closed, but in wake of a Covid-19 surge, RT-PCR negative report and certificate of two doses of vaccine have been made mandatory for those arriving from the neighbouring states.
Dr Ashwath Narayan told reporters here on Wednesday that people entering the state from Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and other affected states have to bring with them a negative RT-PCR report and Covid vaccine certificate for both the doses.
