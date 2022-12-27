No signs of Karnataka Cabinet expansion as BJP top brass delays nod

The much-awaited Cabinet expansion/rejig of the state government will be delayed further as the party leadership refused to give its nod to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s request on the issue on Monday.

Bommai, who held a marathon meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others here, told reporters, “I have explained to the party leaders about the pending Cabinet expansion/rejig. The party top brass told me that they will communicate their decision soon.”

“For the first time, we held a detailed discussion on this issue. Ours is a national party. I hope they will convey their decision soon. I am positive about it.” Meanwhile, sources told DH that the party high command was not inclined to give permission for the Cabinet exercise as many aspirants were vying for five vacant posts in the Bommai cabinet.

“With four months left for assembly elections, the party leaders are wary of rebellion by aspirants...,” said a senior leader.

The CM, who arrived in the national capital in a special flight, held a meeting with party leaders for more than two-and-a-half hours. BJP national president J P Nadda, party general secretary (organisation)

B L Santosh, general secretary Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present in the meeting.

The political developments, reservation demand by different communities and the preparations for the next Assembly elections were discussed in the meeting, the CM said.

Quota demands

On the reservation demand by various communities, the CM said he explained everything to the party leaders. They told me to keep the natural justice in mind before taking any decision on this issue.

“The party leaders strictly told me not to do injustice to the existing communities in the various categories before adding new communities. They also told me to have a wide range of consultation on the said issue,” the CM said.

He said an all-party meeting will be convened in Bengaluru soon to discuss the reservation issue. The interim report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission will be discussed in detail in the meeting. Experts’ opinions would also be taken. A decision will be made after discussing with all sections of society and experts, Bommai added. Reiterating that injustice will not be done to any communities on reservation issue Bommai said, “We will take all communities into confidence before taking any decision”

Several leaders from different parties have shown interest in joining the BJP. The central and state leaders will discuss and take a call on their induction, the CM said. Bommai, however, refused to divulge the names of those who wanted join the party.