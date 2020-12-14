NWKRTC bus services resume; back to normal by afternoon

After three-days of boycotting work, the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) staff finally returned to work on Monday.

The first bus left the Hubballi depot at 6 am and till 10 am, more than 20 buses left for their scheduled destinations. Officials in NWKRTC assured that normalcy would return by afternoon.

Earlier, NWKRTC Managing Director Krishna Bajpai and Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil along with senior police officials visited the Old Bus stand, New Bus Stand and rural depot in Hubballi to ensure buses resume service and assure the passengers of hassle-free commute. They convinced the drivers and conductors about safety measures in place for resumption of service. Under heavy police security at various junctions, depots and bus stands, buses resumed operations.

Officials informed DH that the three-day protest had resulted in a loss of more than Rs 1.5 crore in Hubballi city division alone.