One more U-turn: BS Yediyurappa withdraws Karnataka night curfew order

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa withdrew the night curfew just six hours before it was to be imposed on Thursday.

“Based on experts’ opinion, it was decided to impose a night curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the new Covid-19 strain detected in Britain and other countries. However, in the wake of public opinion that a night curfew is not necessary, it has been decided to withdraw it after discussions with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

He urged citizens to impose self-restraint by wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing. He asked citizens to avoid “unnecessary” travel and strictly follow Covid-19 regulations of the government “to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Karnataka was to have a statewide night curfew starting Thursday from 11 pm to 5 am. This was to end at 5 am on January 2. The decision evoked mixed responses and many were left wondering if this would help at all.

The withdrawal of the night curfew is the latest U-turn by the Yediyurappa administration. On Tuesday, the CM said a night curfew was “not needed right now”. On Wednesday, Yediyurappa announced the imposition of a statewide night curfew as per advice from Government of India and the Technical Advisory Committee. Even then, it was first announced that the curfew would start on Wednesday night itself from 10 pm to 6 am. This was later changed to Thursday, from 11 am to 5 am.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the decision to impose a night curfew itself was amusing. “Except private vehicles, the government allowed buses, taxis and autos to ply. This is the decision of a mad government,” he said