Opposition looks to pin down Karnataka government with prickly issues in session

The budget session of the state legislature begins on Monday. It will be the first session after the 15th Finance Commission reduced the state’s share of central taxes by around 9,000 crore per year, under the new devolution formula. The session will be held up to March 31, with chief minister B S Yediyurappa presenting the budget on March 5.

While all eyes will be on Yediyurappa’s budget, controversial remarks by BJP legislators targeting freedom fighter Doreswamy are expected to rock both the Houses. During the session, the government will also reply to the debate on the Governor’s address. Governor Vajubhai Vala had addressed a joint session of the two Houses on February 17.

Complaints of irregularities in farm-loan waiver scheme, including charges that a lion’s share of funds allocated for the project was diverted for other works, are also likely to be raised.

Doreswamy, a centenarian freedom fighter, was accused of being a ‘Pakistan agent’ by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The latter found support from other BJP legislators in their criticism against Doreswamy. The Opposition parties, apart from seeking an apology from Yatnal, are also likely to demand the annulment of Yatnal’s Assembly membership.

Yediyurappa also faces a major challenge in presenting a budget and indications are that not many new schemes will be announced. Apart from reduced revenue from departments such as Transport, and Stamps and Registration, Yediyurappa will have to come up with means to compensate for the reduction in the state’s share of central funds, as Karnataka’s share went down by around Rs 9,000 crore.

Several bills such as Karnataka Municipal Corporations Bill, Karnataka Shops and Establishments Bill and Karnataka Innovation Authority Bill will be debated.

A two-day discussion on the Indian Constitution will be held on March 3 and 4.

There are indications that a no-confidence motion will be moved against deputy speaker Krishna Reddy of the JD(S). BJP leadership, according to sources, is trying to accommodate one of the disgruntled MLAs as deputy speaker.