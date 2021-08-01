Pilferage of diesel suspected, case booked

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Aug 01 2021
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 08:44 ist
The pipeline of Petronet MHB Limited being drilled. Credit: DH Photo

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Petronet MHB have filed a complaint at the Bantwal rural police station, alleging pilferage of diesel from their underground pipeline, between Mangaluru-Bengaluru at Arbi on Sornadu-Kuppepadavu Main Road.

The pipeline passes through the land owned by Ivan Pinto. A HPCL gas pipeline also passes through the same spot. A gate valve was found installed at the spot where the pipeline was punctured to pilfer the diesel. The locals alleged that even officials were involved in the racket.

Officials dug the area and found the gate valve installed near the pipeline. They have suspected the involvement of Ivan Pinto. The amount of petroleum products pilfered from the pipeline is yet to be ascertained, officials from the HPCL Petronet MHB said. Rajanna of Petronet MHB Limited (PMHBL) said based on their complaint, a case was booked at the Bantwal police station.

