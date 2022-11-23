PM Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda to tour Karnataka: BSY

PM Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda to tour Karnataka, says BSY

B S Yediyurappa was speaking at Jan Sankalpa Yatra in Jagalur town on Wednesday

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Jagalur,
  • Nov 23 2022, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 19:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J P Nadda will tour Karnataka in the coming days to ensure that the party would win more than 140 seats in the next Assembly polls.

He was speaking at Jan Sankalpa Yatra in Jagalur town on Wednesday. He said that the party workers need to visit residential areas of SCs, STs, and backward classes and inform them about the hike in reservations for them done by the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government. 

Hailing Jagalur MLA, he said, "he is the only MLA among 224 legislators who implemented development works worth Rs 3500 core in the last four and half years. I myself could not bring such a huge quantum of grants to the Shikaripur Assembly constituency."

So voters of the Jagalur constituency must ensure that Ramachandra would win the Jagalur seat by a margin of more than 40,000 votes in the next Assembly polls.

Taunting that Congress leaders are dreaming of coming to power in Karnataka, he said, "they are under the impression that they could win the next assembly polls through money, muscle powers. But they would not succeed."

Check out DH's latest videos

B S Yediyurappa
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP

