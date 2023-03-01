PM Modi to inaugurate expressway on March 12: Simha

Simha, who clarified that the toll collection on the Expressway had only been postponed, said that the toll fee would be collected from Bengaluru to Nidagatta from March 14

  • Mar 01 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 02:29 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, BJP State President, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Pratap Simha receive BJP National President J P Nadda at Mysuru airport on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway on March 12. 

He was speaking to media persons after receiving senior BJP leaders, including party national president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, at Mysuru Airport on Wednesday.

The leaders headed for the launch of BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’ at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Simha said, “PM Modi will inaugurate the Express Highway at Gejjalagere near Maddur of Mandya district at 11 am on March 12. We have two plans. The first plan is, PM Modi’s helicopter will land on the Highway and he will inaugurate it there itself. We will take him on a road show for half a km. Later, he will participate in the public event near the highway, where he will address the people of Mysuru and Mandya districts”.

“The second plan is, the PM’s flight will land at PES College in Mandya. We will take him on a road show for two km and later he will inaugurate the Express Highway near Gejjalagere and participate in the public event. We have sought permission for his road show from the special protection group (SPG),” he said.

The MP said, “PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar (NH 275) four-lane highway. Union Minister Nithin Gadkari and other senior leaders will participate in the event”.

Simha said the works on the expressway at four points, including Indavalu, Budanuru and Pandavapura deviation, were not completed. The works will be completed in four days, the MP added.

