Police demand Rs 1.4 cr in traffic fines from BMTC, KSRTC

Police have demanded Rs 1.4 crore in fines from the BMTC and the KSRTC for breaking traffic rules in the last three years. The BMTC alone owes Rs 1.3 crore. Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), has written to the managing directors of the corporations in this regard.

Cabs, taxis, autos and goods vehicles (with yellow numberplates) have to pay traffic fines for breaking rules, if any, when they renew the Fitness Certificate (FC) at the RTO. But BMTC and KSRTC buses do not have to report to the RTO for FCs. Consequently, the traffic police have reached out to the two companies to collect the dues.

Wrong and haphazard parking, jumping the signal, speeding and reckless driving are the most traffic violations committed by BMTC and KSRTC drivers, Dr Saleem told DH. “We do not stop the bus even in case of visible traffic violations because doing so will inconvenience the passengers,” he said. He added that except for collecting the fine, there’s little they can do to get drivers to obey the law.

In the last three years, the traffic police issued the BMTC 26,000 notices for haphazard parking, he said. A BMTC official acknowledged receipt of the letter from the traffic police and said the dues would be deducted from drivers’ pay.