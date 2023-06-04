Pratap Simha urges officials to speed up works of central schemes

Mysuru district might have stood fifth in the State in Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Arogya Karnataka (AB-PMJAY-ARK) registrations, but hardly 22% of the total population in the district have registered with it.

MP Pratap Simha pointed this out at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Mysuru on Saturday. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he urged the officials to finish works of the Central schemes, including Undwadi and Jal Jeevan mission drinking water projects at the earliest.

Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra, Mysore City Corporation commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO, K M Gayathri, MLAs of Nanjangud, Darshan Druvanarayan, Chamaraja, K Harish Gowda, Krishna Raja, T S Srivatsa and other officials of various departments were present.

Congress’ Guarantees

Later, speaking to media persons, Pratap Simha criticised the Guarantees of the Congress-led state government and said that it is all set to make a Welfare State like Karnataka into a Beggars’ State. The State is becoming bankrupt due to this.

He also criticised the conditions imposed and the time line fixed to implement the Guarantees, and questioned, “If there are two wives in Muslim families, who will become the head of the family to avail the benefit of Gruhalakshmi Guarantee?”