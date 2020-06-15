Pre-university department all set for 2nd year English exam

With just two days to go for the II PUC English exam, the Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE) has asked the district-level officials to ensure all the safety measures in place as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health department.

The II PUC English exam is scheduled for Thursday (June 18). The department had already vacated the colleges that were used for quarantine purpose and sanitised them completely twice since Sunday evening.

The department has sought to assure the students appearing for the exams that “each examination centre will have a pharmacist and an Asha worker to assist in case of emergency.

Before entering the examination hall, students should get their hands sanitised and compulsorily wear masks.

Students and staff will be subjected for medical check-up before entering the exam hall. Those with symptoms like cough, cold or fever will be allowed to write the exam in a separate room. The exam will be held at over 1016 centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the department has also issued directions for safe transportation of answer scripts after the examinations. As per the directions, the answer scripts should be transported to the respective deputy directors office or the evaluation centre on the same day.

The in-charge officials at the centre are not allowed to use two-wheeler for transportation of answer scripts. And they must get assistance from police to take the answer scripts securely to respective centres.