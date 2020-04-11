Pvt schools told to pay staff minimum 50% salary

Chiranjeev Kulkarni
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:53 ist
The private schools' management association has advised its member schools to pay at least half of the salaries for their staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

In an advisory issued to all the member schools, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "For the month of April, we advise all our member institutions to give half of the salaries to staff if they don't have enough money in school bank accounts to pay the full salaries."

The association has even advised the school managements not to take loans to pay the salaries. Instead, it suggested to take loans from trust members through cheque or NEFT and ensure they are Income Tax access, to prevent any complications in future.

"We have even decided to request the government to allow us to utilise the stability fund available for schools and also requested to release the dues towards Right to Education admissions as a majority of budget schools are in financial crisis and unable to pay the salaries," D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said.

