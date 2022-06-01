Report on Karnataka textbook revision doubtful today

Report on Karnataka textbook revision doubtful on June 2

According to information available from the minister’s office, Nagesh is in Gujarat to attend the national conference of education ministers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the textbook controversy will be resolved by June 2, officials of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education are skeptical as their minister B C Nagesh is not in town.

According to information available from the minister’s office, Nagesh is in Gujarat to attend the national conference of education ministers and according to his current schedule, he will be back only late Thursday night.

However, the department is almost ready with a report on revised textbooks for submitting the same to the chief minister. Sources from the department told DH that the report has been prepared in absolute secrecy. According to sources, this report will be an answer to all the controversies.

basavaraj bommai
textbooks
Karnataka
Education

