Rlys restricts time for ticket refunds

To reduce the chances of social contact during at its reservation counters, the South Western Railway (SWR) has restricted the timings in Bengaluru division for a refund of tickets for trains cancelled during the lockdown period.

In a press release, the SWR said that the reservation for tickets for the resumed trains has started on May 22, the day when the refund of tickets also began. However, this has led to intermingling of passengers waiting for reservation with those seeking refunds, resulting in crowd formation.

“In order to ensure social distancing in a queue, the refund of cancelled tickets will be entertained from 12 pm to 6 pm on all working days and 11 pm hrs to 2 pm on Sundays and public holidays,” the release said.

The new timings will be applicable for nine reservation counters in Bengaluru division: KSR Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Cantonment, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Kengeri, Mandya, Tumakuru and Hosur.

The SWR has assured that some more passenger reservation counters will be opened for reservation and refunds shortly. For trains cancelled during the national lockdown period, a full refund will be given up to July 31, it said.