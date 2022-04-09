Robin Uthappa becomes ambassador for brain health

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 09 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 00:39 ist

The Health Department has appointed cricketer Robin Uthappa as the ambassador for brain health and mental health to create awareness on these issues. The brain health initiative in Karnataka is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, NITI Aayog and Nimhans.

Mental health and brain health issues are increasingly being brought to the notice of health institutions. If appropriate treatment is given 40% to 60% of illnesses can be controlled. Of those suffering from neurological conditions, 60%-90%, do not seek treatment at the right time. Awareness about these issues is currently low.

