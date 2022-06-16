Sadhguru to conclude #SaveSoil campaign in Mysuru

Sadhguru will address the public at the amphitheatre on the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 01:28 ist

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, will conclude his 100-day global #SaveSoil campaign in Mysuru on June 19.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Swami Tavisa said, “Sadhguru will visit Mysuru on June 19 as part of the #SaveSoil movement. Mysuru will be the last city to witness a public event for the 100-day global campaign for #SaveSoil. Sadhguru will address the public at the amphitheatre on the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore at 7.30 pm that day.

He said, “According to Sadhguru, the objective of the save soil movement is to urge all nations to mandate a minimum of 3% to 6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. The save soil movement started on March 21 and will be completing 100 days this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed the critical need for saving soil. Various state governments have expressed their support for the cause”.

