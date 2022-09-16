Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in Karnataka

Bommai underscored the need to make the life of sanitation workers easy by providing them all facilities and to 'infuse strength in their lives'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 18:19 ist
The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the sanitation workers working in 'Vidhana Soudha', 'Vikasa Soudha' and 'MS Buildings' here. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday kicked off the electric two-wheeler vehicle distribution drive for sanitation workers and said the scheme has been extended to ten municipal corporations in the state.

Bommai underscored the need to make the life of sanitation workers easy by providing them all facilities and to "infuse strength in their lives".

"The distribution of electric two-wheeler vehicles has been extended to ten city corporations in the state. Of the total of 600 sanitation workers selected for this scheme, 400 persons will be given the vehicles in the first phase," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the sanitation workers working in 'Vidhana Soudha', 'Vikasa Soudha' and 'MS Buildings' here.

The event was organised on behalf of 'Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation' near the steps of 'Vidhana Soudha' here. Stating that sanitation workers were doing an "important job", Bommai said distribution of electric vehicles is one among several schemes of honouring their work.

"The sanitation workers move in cars in western countries and now the same thing is happening here. Now they are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars," the Chief Minister said.

