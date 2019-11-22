SC rejects K'taka plea on NGT's Bellandur Lake order

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the NGT directions to the Karnataka government to deposit Rs 500 Cr in an escrow account and make Rs 100 Cr performance bank guarantee for failing to check pollution and encroachment of Balandur lake in Bengaluru.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice B R Gavai dismissed the petition filed by the state government against the December 2018 order by the National Green Tribunal.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat questioned the validity of the directions, saying the state had to make separate budgetary allocation for depositing such a huge sum. He relied upon a previous SC order which had relaxed similar directions to the Meghalaya government to deposit Rs 100 Cr in a separate case.

The court, however, remained unimpressed.

The green panel had expressed unhappiness over the poor restoration of lake and removal of encroachments from stormwater drains in Karnataka and set up a committee to overseas the restoration works of Bellandur lake headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Santosh Hegde.

It had asked the Karnataka Government to keep Rs 500 crore in the escrow account to implement an action plan to rejuvenate Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

On a plea by Rajya Sabha MP D Kupendra Reddy, the NGT had also directed the Karnataka Government to pay Rs 50 crore to Central Pollution Control Board (CPWD) and Bhruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to deposit Rs 25 crore.

Karnataka should have to pay another Rs 100 crores if there is a failure to implement the plan, it had said.