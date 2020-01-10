Search for girl with 'Free Kashmir' poster intensifies

City Police have intensity search for a girl student who displayed 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest recently.

According to the police, a girl student displayed the poster carrying an anti-national message, during the protest organised by University of Mysore Researchers Association and other organization to oppose the attack on the students and the teachers of JNU.

An officer said that as per the documents available, it appears that a girl student displayed the placard for a few minutes. We are looking for the accused.

It has to be noted that Jayalakshmipuram police has taken up suo motu case in this regard.