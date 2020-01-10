Search for girl with 'Free Kashmir' poster intensifies

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 10 2020, 14:29pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 14:29pm ist
City Police have intensity search for a girl student who displayed 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest recently.

According to the police, a girl student displayed the poster carrying an anti-national message, during the protest organised by University of Mysore Researchers Association and other organization to oppose the attack on the students and the teachers of JNU. 

Also read — Guv seeks report on 'Free Kashmir' placard

An officer said that as per the documents available, it appears that a girl student displayed the placard for a few minutes. We are looking for the accused.

It has to be noted that Jayalakshmipuram police has taken up suo motu case in this regard. 

