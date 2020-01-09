Guv seeks report on 'Free Kashmir' placard

The office of Governor Vajubhai Vala, on Thursday, sought a detailed report from the University of Mysore (UoM) over a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard being displayed by students during a protest on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the city police have booked the protestors under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The poster was displayed during a protest organised by the UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India and All India Democratic Students Organisation to oppose the attack on students and teachers on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi recently.

UoM vice chancellor G Hemantha Kumar confirmed about the communication from the office of the Governor and said the varsity had not given permission to the protest. “We have issued a notice to UoM Researchers Association and the police have registered a case,” he said.

The Jayalakshmipuram police have registered a suo motu case against Association president Maridevaiah, under IPC Section 124A (sedition).

City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said, “We have registered a case and have summoned the protestors for investigation. We are looking for the student who displayed the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard”.