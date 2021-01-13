Second consignment of coronavirus vaccine reaches Karnataka

The second consignment of 1.47 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines arrived here on Wednesday from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, a health official said.

The first consignment of about 6.48 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines had reached Bengaluru on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters here, the District Health Officer Dr Shashikant Munyal said the vaccine stock is meant for distribution in eight districts.

"Vaccine doses were packed in 14,700 bottles. Each bottle covers 10 dose units and will be administered twice, whereas the second dose will be given after 28 days. After administering the dose, each person will be observed for three hours and will be discharged if no side effects are noticed," Munyal said.

Only the frontline workers will receive the doses in the first phase. Munyal further said 36,000 doses were required for Belagavi district.

The vaccine doses will be administered from January 16. The Vaccine Institute at the District Health Office received the doses this morning, the health official said adding, they were stored in cold chambers at 3 degree temperature.