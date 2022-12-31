Shah makes big Vokkaliga pitch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and JD(S) in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya where he prepared the BJP's poll pitch based on development and Hindutva.

Addressing a massive Jana Sankalpa rally here, Shah dubbed Congress and JD(S) as "dynastic, corrupt and communal" while urging voters to give the BJP an "opportunity" and "full majority".

Shah's outreach underlined the fact that the BJP realises the importance of winning more seats in the Old Mysuru region where the fight is traditionally between the JD(S) and Congress.

"We have seen administration of both parties. When Congress comes, Karnataka will become Delhi's ATM. When JD(S) comes, it becomes a family's ATM. The corruption in these two parties has stopped Karnataka's progress," Shah said. "Enough of JD(S) and Congress. This time, Mandya and Mysuru (regions) should make BJP win with full majority."

Shah's attack on the JD(S) was notable because at an earlier event, the regional party's supremo H D Deve Gowda, arguably the tallest Vokkaliga leader, showered him with praises for his work as Union cooperation minister.

Accusing the Congress and JD(S) of having done nothing for the progress of the region, Shah cited the examples of the Mysuru-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad expressways to say these projects would not have materialised if not for the "double engine" BJP government in the state and Centre. Shah also spoke of doubling and electrification of the existing railway line, the Vande Bharat trains and revival of the MySugar factory.

"While Modi provided Rs 6,000 to farmers per year (under PM-KISAN), the B S Yediyurappa-led government here added Rs 4,000 to it," he said, adding that 50 lakh farmers had benefited in Karnataka. He also lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the revival of the MySugar factory.

The BJP, Shah said, is striving for the welfare of all sections of society. "When we got the chance, we made Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit, and Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, the presidents of India," he said.

Supporting the BJP would stregthen Modi to make the country secure, Shah said, going on to claim that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had withdrawn 1,700 cases against PFI workers. "The BJP government under Modi banned PFI and put them in jail."

Blaming the Congress for having kept Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said it was the Modi administration that abrogated it and "put an end to terrorism". He also brought up the Ram temple at Ayodhya. "Do we want the temple or not," he asked the massive crowd. "Since the days of Babur, the Ram Mandir was crying for attention," he said. "Reserve your tickets, because the grand temple will be opened on January 1, 2024." he said.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region that comprises some 60-odd constituencies, making it a crucial bloc for any party in Karnataka. Besides extolling Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, the BJP government has created a corporation for Vokkaliga welfare and has taken a policy to hike the community's reservation.

Before Shah's speech, BJP national general secretary pushed the Hindutva plank. This time, he said, the election is a contest between Tipu Sultan and Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Former chief minister Yediyurappa was absent at the rally. "He spoke to me this morning to say he is overseas. He wants me to remind you that Mandya is his birthplace," Shah said. Party vice-president and Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra was present.