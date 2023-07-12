Sharavathi pumped storage project to be put on fast track

The Sharavathi pumped storage project, which was proposed back in 2017, may finally see the light of day as the government is keen on expediting the project.

Energy Minister K J George told DH that the department was exploring the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to execute the project and was hopeful that it would boost renewable energy production in the state.

“There was some groundwork done. However, there has been not much development. It is a very good project and we want to revive it. We are exploring if it can be executed on a PPP model. If that does not materialise, KPCL will fund the project,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, managing director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) confirmed that the project was being put on fast track.

“I am personally monitoring the progress of the project. The project requires 14 statutory clearances and we have obtained four of them now. We are doing our best to get remaining clearances,” Pandey said.

Sources in KPCL said that the DPR for the project was prepared only in November 2022 and the department had so far obtained clearances for the hydraulic aspects, interstate aspects, power potential and storage aspects.

“We had to study the performance and the on-ground situations during three seasons to ascertain the finer details. However, that has been done and we have applied for statutory clearances,” a senior KPCL official said.

While officials opined that the project will help improve the hydel power production in the state and ensure power security, the idea is widely opposed by environmentalists since the project will affect in the eco-sensitive areas of Western Ghats. However, the union government, in May 2020, allowed the state to conduct a geotechnical investigation in the area.

The 2,000 MW project, set to come up between the Talakalale and Gerusoppa reservoirs, will cost the government at least Rs 5,300 crore.