Siddaramaiah fires questions at Modi on farmers, corruption issues

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday posed a batch of questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here for his two-day visit to Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah billed the questions as #AnswerMadiModi and asked the PM about the “delay” in granting approval to the Mekedatu project among other issues.

“People of Karnataka are looking forward to the implementation of the Mekedatu project. Why is the central government reluctant to approve the project," Siddaramaiah asked, also seeking to know if Tamil Nadu’s “pressure or prejudice” towards Karnataka was delaying the approval.

Siddaramaiah’s #AnswerMadiModi is timed for the PM’s visit, which the ruling BJP hopes will charge up the state’s political atmosphere ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Congress leader pointed out that while Modi “apologised” to farmers and repealed the farm laws, and said the BJP government in Karnataka had not rolled back the reforms. “Was it just an eye wash or will Modi ask his state counterparts to repeal as well?" he said.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban rail project. Siddaramaiah said the project got “delayed” due to “policy paralysis” at the Centre, and asked Modi to explain.

"The union government has to provide 20% of the cost to implement the project. Has the Modi government released 20% or is this just for optics ahead of the assembly election," Siddaramaiah asked.

Siddaramaiah also raked up the “Hindi imposition” allegations. He asked Modi to explain his stand on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s push for Hindi to become the language of communication among the states. “Does your silence mean approval of Shah's statement," he asked.

The former chief minister asked Modi if he would order an investigation into the ‘40% commission’ allegation levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association. “If your slogan ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ is true, then will you have this enquired?”

Siddaramaiah asked Modi to speak about the “reduction” of Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of taxes, GST compensation and “denial” of a special grant for the state under the 15th Finance Commission.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader pointed out that it was his party that came up with the idea of an economics school named after BR Ambedkar. This is the BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), whose new campus was inaugurated by Modi.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated our flagship project in 2017. It gives us immense pleasure to recollect the satisfying memory of dedicating a world-class university to the people of Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the Congress government had earmarked Rs 350 crore for land and infrastructure to BASE.