Sindhu B Rupesh takes charge as Deputy Commissioner

Sindhu B Rupesh took charge as the 129th Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, on Saturday.

Sindhu is the second woman Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Ranjani Srikumar had served as the first woman DC of undivided Dakshina Kannada in 1989.

The State government on Friday posted Sindhu, a 2011 batch IAS officer, as the DC of DK.

Rupesh was serving as the CEO of Udupi Zilla Panchayat. The post of DK DC fell vacant after the resignation of Sasikanth Senthil S, a 2009 batch IAS officer on Friday.

Sindhu is a BE graduate from Mysuru and had bagged the 17th rank in the examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

On asked her views on DK district, she said “it is a diverse district and a challenge to work in the district. Further, the district is known for intellectuals, where the administration gets lot of inputs from the people. I will work for the development of the district. Already, the district is developed. I will work for further development.”

On being the second woman Deputy Commissioner of the district, she said “I felt happy to note that I am the second woman DC. However, there is no discrimination when it comes to administration. More women are coming forward. All work together for the district.”