Sini Shetty: A dancer, a to-be CFA, an Instagrammer…and Miss India World 2022

“You can't just jump to the end. Journey is the best part. Know what the achievement means to you, respect it,” one of the first comments made by Sini Shetty after she was crowned Miss India World.

Shetty was crowned Miss India World at the country’s most extravagant and sought-after beauty pageant VLCC Femina Miss India on Sunday night. The winners were announced at the JIO World Convention Center, Mumbai.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 21-year-old represented her native state Karnataka at the star-studded pageant. She will now represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, who had her Arangretram at the age of 14, Shetty has used her Instagram account to capture her passion for the classical dance form. According to her, her close-knit family has been equally supportive of her academic and artistic endeavours.

“When you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.' I have been a fan ever since,” Shetty said while naming former Miss World Priyanka Chopra as her icon.

Shetty has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, and is reportedly working towards being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She said she was brought up with a strong desire to achieve success and become self-sufficient.

According to her, hustle to unify her values and find her place is something that drives her. “I believe the world tries to define a woman's value in a certain way, and I believe in finding my own meaning to it. To stand out from those values and find my place was a challenge. Unifying them and working towards it was a hustle. But hustle is something that drives me and is the reason why I’m here,” she said.

As Shetty joined the ranks of former title bearers from Karnataka such as Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza, congratulatory messages poured in from all directions with everyone hoping that she brings home the Miss World crown as well.

“Sini Shetty has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her represent India on the Miss World stage!” read the pageant’s official Instagram post.

Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat was named Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.