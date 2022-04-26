Slight rise in Covid cases but no need to panic: Bommai

Slight rise in Covid cases in Karnataka but no need to panic: Bommai

Effective measures like screening at airports and precautionary measures would be taken, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 26 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 17:22 ist
Karnataka CM Bommai file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state is witnessing a "slight" rise in Covid-19 cases, but there is "nothing to panic".

"The state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic," Chief Minister Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with the chief ministers of all states tomorrow to review the Covid situation. I will be presenting him details on measures taken to control Covid in the state."

Effective measures like screening at airports and precautionary measures, especially at state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala would be taken, he said.

"Recently two countries have witnessed upsurge in Covid cases. The numbers are increasing in neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia and China. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for preventive measures in the country. We held a meeting with our Technical Advisory Committee yesterday and decided to reintroduce some of the precautionary measures. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory, instructions have been issued to maintain social distance," Bommai said.

