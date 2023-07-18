Small farmers won't be evicted from forests, says Karnataka Forest minister

The government will not evict small and marginal farmers cultivating up to three acres of forest land, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a meeting on the rehabilitation of the families evicted for the Sharavathi valley project. "The government is committed to protect farmers cultivating less than 3 acres," he said.

The minister said a joint survey by the forest and revenue departments was necessary to determine the extent of the land. "Officials have been directed not to effect mutation of any land parcels till the joint survey is completed," he said.

Shivamogga district-in charge minister Madhu Bangarappa said people who sacrificed their land for the Sharavathy project have been left in the lurch. "The government issued 27 notifications between 1958 and 68 to give tjem 9,127 acres of land. However, the high court has dismissed the government order that had de-reserved the forests. This has once again pushed the families into suffering. The state's application for prior clearance from the Centre is yet to be received. An appeal needs to be filed in the Supreme Court. The notification needs to be issued again with cabinet endorsement," he said.

Ministers Krishna Byregowda, B Nagendra, chief minister's law adviser A S Ponnanna, Sirsi MLA Bhimanna Naik and officials from Shivamogga took part in the meet.